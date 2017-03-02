Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Earnings Drop 34% In Q4
02.03.17 14:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings dropped to $48.79 million, or $0.71 per share. This was down from $73.71 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $1.04 billion. This was down from $1.11 billion last year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $48.79 Mln. vs. $73.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,356 €
|10,897 €
|0,459 €
|+4,21%
|02.03./14:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0028962076
|903016
|29,25 €
|10,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,79 €
|+8,05%
|15:09
|Frankfurt
|11,356 €
|+4,21%
|14:00
|Stuttgart
|11,02 €
|+1,70%
|11:44
|NYSE
|11,69 $
|0,00%
|01.03.17
|München
|10,91 €
|-1,98%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|10,91 €
|-2,06%
|08:06
|Berlin
|10,645 €
|-6,29%
|08:08
