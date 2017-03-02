Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Abercrombie & Fitch":
 Aktien      OS    


Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Earnings Drop 34% In Q4




02.03.17 14:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $48.79 million, or $0.71 per share. This was down from $73.71 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $1.04 billion. This was down from $1.11 billion last year.


Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $48.79 Mln. vs. $73.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,356 € 10,897 € 0,459 € +4,21% 02.03./14:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0028962076 903016 29,25 € 10,29 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,79 € +8,05%  15:09
Frankfurt 11,356 € +4,21%  14:00
Stuttgart 11,02 € +1,70%  11:44
NYSE 11,69 $ 0,00%  01.03.17
München 10,91 € -1,98%  08:00
Düsseldorf 10,91 € -2,06%  08:06
Berlin 10,645 € -6,29%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Abercrombie & Fitch die N"EU". 26.01.17
3 Abercrombie & Fitch Quo Vadi. 10.04.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...