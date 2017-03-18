Erweiterte Funktionen

Abbott: MitraClip Reduces Severity Of Mitral Regurgitation In One-year Study




18.03.17 20:17
dpa-AFX


NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) reported favorable one-year outcomes from the study of real-world experience for the MitraClip system in transcatheter mitral valve repair procedures in the U.

S. The study analyzed data from the Transcatheter Valve Therapy registry involving nearly 3,000 degenerative mitral regurgitation patients who were high-risk for surgery. The company said, following implantation with MitraClip, patients had significant improvements, including 92.8 percent of patients achieving post-procedural mitral regurgitation severity grade of less than or equal to 2. In addition, 80.0 percent of MitraClip patients remained free from heart failure re-hospitalization in the year after implantation.


Mitral regurgitation is a life-threatening disease in which the leaflets of the mitral valve do not close completely, causing blood to flow backward and leak into the left atrium of the heart during the cardiac cycle.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



