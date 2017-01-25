Abbott Laboratories Q4 Profit Climbs 3.9%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Abbott Laboratories":

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Wednesday announced 3.9 percent increase in fourth quarter net earnings to $788 million from $767 million in the previous year.



On a per share basis, earnings increased to $0.53 from $0.51 last year.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Net sales climbed to $5.333 billion from $5.188 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenue to be $5.38 billion.

Looking ahead to full year 2017, the company expects earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.92 to $1.02 per share. The outlook includes amortization and integration expenses of acquisition of St. Jude Medical. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $2.40 to $2.50. Analysts are looking for $2.15 per share on revenue of $20.9 billion.

For the first quarter, Abbott is projecting earnings per share from continuing operations to be in a range of $0.19 to $0.21. Excluding specified items or $0.23 per share, projected adjusted earnings would be $0.42 to $0.44.

