Abbott Laboratories Bottom Line Rises 4% In Q4
25.01.17 14:07
dpa-AFX
NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $971 million, or $0.65 per share. This was up from $932 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $5.33 billion. This was up from $5.19 billion last year.
Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $971 Mln. vs. $932 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $5.33 Bln vs. $5.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.50
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,58 $
|40,31 $
|-0,73 $
|-1,81%
|25.01./16:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0028241000
|850103
|45,79 $
|36,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|36,967 €
|-0,92%
|16:12
|München
|37,56 €
|+0,27%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|37,485 €
|+0,19%
|09:12
|Xetra
|37,10 €
|-0,16%
|15:30
|Berlin
|37,285 €
|-0,33%
|15:39
|Stuttgart
|36,912 €
|-1,47%
|15:31
|Frankfurt
|36,80 €
|-1,54%
|15:46
|Hamburg
|36,775 €
|-1,76%
|15:48
|NYSE
|39,58 $
|-1,81%
|16:08
