Erweiterte Funktionen



Abaxis Inc. Announces 14% Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line




26.01.17 22:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abaxis Inc. (ABAX) revealed a profit for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $6.84 million, or $0.30 per share. This was down from $7.96 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $52.77 million. This was down from $52.88 million last year.


Abaxis Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $6.84 Mln. vs. $7.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $52.77 Mln vs. $52.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,095 $ 47,20 $ 1,895 $ +4,01% 27.01./18:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0025671050 883404 55,95 $ 37,71 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 46,293 € +4,54%  15:46
Stuttgart 46,099 € +4,45%  16:50
Nasdaq 49,095 $ +4,01%  18:51
Berlin 43,94 € -0,90%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...