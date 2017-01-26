Abaxis Inc. Announces 14% Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abaxis Inc. (ABAX) revealed a profit for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $6.84 million, or $0.30 per share. This was down from $7.96 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $52.77 million. This was down from $52.88 million last year.

Abaxis Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $6.84 Mln. vs. $7.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $52.77 Mln vs. $52.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%

