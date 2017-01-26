Abaxis Inc. Announces 14% Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line
26.01.17 22:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abaxis Inc. (ABAX) revealed a profit for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $6.84 million, or $0.30 per share. This was down from $7.96 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $52.77 million. This was down from $52.88 million last year.
Abaxis Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $6.84 Mln. vs. $7.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $52.77 Mln vs. $52.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,095 $
|47,20 $
|1,895 $
|+4,01%
|27.01./18:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0025671050
|883404
|55,95 $
|37,71 $