Aareal Bank stock: Payout ration of 78 %

On Tuesday the general meeting of Aareal Bank took place. The shareholders voted for the use of the net profit and agreed on a dividend payout of 2.50 Euro per share. This is a considerable payout quote of 78 percent.

This stock is very interesting for dividend hunters. But due to the payout the stock’s price fell significatnly. On a weekly basis ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.