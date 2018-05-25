Erweiterte Funktionen
Aareal Bank stock: Payout ration of 78 %
25.05.18 20:13
Finanztrends
On Tuesday the general meeting of Aareal Bank took place. The shareholders voted for the use of the net profit and agreed on a dividend payout of 2.50 Euro per share. This is a considerable payout quote of 78 percent.
This stock is very interesting for dividend hunters. But due to the payout the stock’s price fell significatnly. On a weekly basis ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,16 €
|38,51 €
|-0,35 €
|-0,91%
|25.05./21:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005408116
|540811
|42,94 €
|33,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,16 €
|-0,91%
|21:26
|Hannover
|38,57 €
|+0,97%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|38,56 €
|+0,34%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|38,31 €
|+0,29%
|17:00
|München
|38,62 €
|+0,05%
|08:00
|Xetra
|38,36 €
|-0,29%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|38,33 €
|-1,06%
|17:15
|Frankfurt
|38,34 €
|-1,11%
|17:06
|Berlin
|38,30 €
|-1,19%
|18:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
