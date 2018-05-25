Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aareal Bank":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Aareal Bank stock: Payout ration of 78 %




25.05.18 20:13
Finanztrends

On Tuesday the general meeting of Aareal Bank took place. The shareholders voted for the use of the net profit and agreed on a dividend payout of 2.50 Euro per share. This is a considerable payout quote of 78 percent.


This stock is very interesting for dividend hunters. But due to the payout the stock’s price fell significatnly. On a weekly basis ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Startschuss für die dritte 300% Kursrallye
Neuer Gold Hot Stock 2018 Aben Resources nach 2.090% mit GT Gold  
 
Aben Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,16 € 38,51 € -0,35 € -0,91% 25.05./21:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005408116 540811 42,94 € 33,38 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,16 € -0,91%  21:26
Hannover 38,57 € +0,97%  08:10
Hamburg 38,56 € +0,34%  08:09
Düsseldorf 38,31 € +0,29%  17:00
München 38,62 € +0,05%  08:00
Xetra 38,36 € -0,29%  17:35
Stuttgart 38,33 € -1,06%  17:15
Frankfurt 38,34 € -1,11%  17:06
Berlin 38,30 € -1,19%  18:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als Nemaska Lithium - Nemaska 10 mal höher bewertet. 1.141% Lithium Hot Stock Power Metals nach 2.887% mit Nemaska - Top-Lithium-Aktientip 2018

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3053 Etwas Wasser in den Wein.... 23.05.18
2 Dividendenzahlung 17.06.17
28 Aareal Bank 23.02.17
7 Aareal, Commerzbank, Daimler . 27.06.16
42 Diese drei Aktien shorten, siche. 23.02.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...