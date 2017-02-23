Aareal Bank Q4 Profit Plunges, Warns On FY17 Results; Lifts Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aareal Bank":

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Real estate lender Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.



PK) on Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders amounted to 33 million euros, sharply lower than last year's 60 million euros.

Consolidated operating profit for the fourth quarter fell to 85 million euros from 92 million euros last year.

Net interest income stood at 169 million euros, down from 198 million euros a year ago. Allowance for credit losses amounted to 33 million euros from last year's 42 million euros, and was in line with expectations.

Net commission income of 56 million euros was higher than the prior year's 52 million euros.

Further, the company said its Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on May 31, a 21 percent increase in the dividend per share to 2 euros.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating profit to remain strong, in a demanding environment.

Aareal Bank expects good consolidated operating profit in a range between 260 million euros and 300 million euros.

Consolidated net interest income is expected to decline to between 620 million euros and 660 million euros, largely due to the continued, scheduled reduction of non-strategic portfolios in the entities acquired over the past two years.

In fiscal 2016, consolidated operating profit was 366 million euros and net interest income was 701 million euros.

Aareal Bank expects the competitive environment to remain challenging during the current financial year, with a continuation of diverging developments in the key economic regions. The low interest rate environment is likely to persist during 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM