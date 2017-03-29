A.P. Moller-Maersk AGM Adopts Board's Proposal

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKAF.PK,AMKBF.PK) said that the General Meeting adopted the Board's proposal of authorisation to the Board of Directors to declare extraordinary dividend.





The General Meeting adopted the Board's proposal of an amendment to the Company's general guidelines concerning incentive pay for the Board of Directors and the Management Board of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S. As a consequence of this proposal, article 4.2 or the Articles of Association would be amended.

The General Meeting adopted the Board's proposal of an amendment to the remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and the Management Board of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S.

The Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Søren Meisling, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.

Michael Pram Rasmussen, Niels Jacobsen, Arne Karlsson, Dorothee Blessing and Niels Bjørn Christiansen stepped down from the Board of Directors.

Upon proposal from the Board of Directors, Niels Jacobsen, Arne Karlsson, Dorothee Blessing and Niels Bjørn Christiansen were re-elected.

The Board of Directors consisted of: Jim Hagemann Snabe, Niels Jacobsen, Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, Dorothee Blessing, Niels Bjørn Christiansen, Renata Frolova-Hammer, Arne Karlsson, Jan Leschly, Palle Vestergaard Rasmussen, Robert Routs and Robert Mærsk Uggla.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab stood down as auditors of the Company.

Upon proposal from the Board of Directors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

