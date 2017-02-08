Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BOOST ISSUER OIL ETP 2062":
 Zertifikate    


A.P. Møller - Mærsk To Elect Jim Snabe To Succeed Michael Pram As Chairman




08.02.17 08:55
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) announced Michael Pram Rasmussen has informed the Board that he will step down as Chairman of the Board, effective at the Annual General Meeting which will be held on 28 March 2017. The Board intends to elect Jim Hagemann Snabe to succeed Michael Pram Rasmussen as Chairman following the AGM.


At the AGM, Michael Pram Rasmussen, Niels Jacobsen, Arne Karlsson, Dorothee Blessing and Niels Bjørn Christiansen will stand down from the Board. The Board proposes re-election of Niels Jacobsen, Arne Karlsson, Dorothee Blessing and Niels Bjørn Christiansen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,97 € 0,97 € -   € 0,00% 08.02./09:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B7ZQC614 A1VBKM 1,64 € 0,51 €
Werte im Artikel
0,97 plus
0,00%
1.483 minus
-5,31%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,97 € 0,00%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...