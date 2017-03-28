Erweiterte Funktionen



A.G. BARR FY16 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend




28.03.17 08:54
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks group A.G. BARR Plc. (BAG.L) Tuesday reported that fiscal 2016 profit before tax increased 4.4% to 43.1 million pounds from last year's 41.3 million pounds.


Basic earnings per share increased 3.9% to 30.78 pence from 29.63 pence a year ago.


Profit before tax and exceptional items were 42.4 million pounds, compared to 41.3 million pounds a year ago.


Revenue edged down to 257.1 million pounds from 258.6 million pounds a year ago. Underlying revenue increased 1.5% to 257.1 million pounds from 253.2 million pounds in the prior year.


Further, the company said its Board recommended a final dividend of 10.87p per share to give a total dividend for the full year of 14.40p per share, a full year increase of 8% on the prior year.


The final dividend is payable on June 9 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on May 12.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,315 € 6,198 € 0,117 € +1,89% 28.03./09:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B6XZKY75 A1JXU7 7,71 € 5,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 6,315 € +1,89%  09:51
Frankfurt 6,224 € +0,21%  08:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...