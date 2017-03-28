A.G. BARR FY16 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks group A.G. BARR Plc. (BAG.L) Tuesday reported that fiscal 2016 profit before tax increased 4.4% to 43.1 million pounds from last year's 41.3 million pounds.





Basic earnings per share increased 3.9% to 30.78 pence from 29.63 pence a year ago.

Profit before tax and exceptional items were 42.4 million pounds, compared to 41.3 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue edged down to 257.1 million pounds from 258.6 million pounds a year ago. Underlying revenue increased 1.5% to 257.1 million pounds from 253.2 million pounds in the prior year.

Further, the company said its Board recommended a final dividend of 10.87p per share to give a total dividend for the full year of 14.40p per share, a full year increase of 8% on the prior year.

The final dividend is payable on June 9 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on May 12.

