AXIO Group To Sell RISI To Euromoney




03.03.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Epiris, a private equity fund manager acting on behalf of its clients including Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.

L), announced its portfolio company AXIO Group has agreed to sell RISI, an information provider for the global forest products industry, to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC for $125 million.


Electra Private Equity would receive proceeds from AXIO of 66 million pounds. The sale would increase the total cash proceeds received by Electra from its investment in AXIO to almost 420 million pounds.


