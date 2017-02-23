Erweiterte Funktionen

AXA FY16 Profit Rises; Proposes Dividend Increase




23.02.17 07:34
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French insurer AXA (AXAHY.

PK) on Thursday reported fiscal 2016 net income of 5.829 billion euros, up 4 percent from 5.617 billion euros last year. On a per share basis, earnings increased to 2.30 euros from 2.18 euros last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to 2.41 euros from 2.34 euros in the prior year.


Underlying earnings increased 3 percent to 5.69 billion euros from 5.51 billion in the previous year. Underlying earnings per share rose to 2.24 euros from 2.16 euros last year.


Total revenue for the year rose 2 percent to 100.19 billion euros from 98.14 billion euros in the prior year. On a comparable basis, revenues were up 2 percent.


The company said it plans to propose a dividend of 1.16 euro, up 5 percent from last year, at the Annual General Meeting on April 26.


