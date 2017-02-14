Erweiterte Funktionen
AU Optronics Posts Q4 Attributable Profit Of NT$8.97 Bln
14.02.17 13:19
dpa-AFX
TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit was NT$8.38 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was NT$8.97 billion, with a basic earnings per share of NT$0.93.
Consolidated revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 were NT$91.85 billion, up 6.8% from the previous quarter.
For the fiscal year of 2016, net profit was NT$6.61 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was NT$7.82 billion, with a basic earnings per share of NT$0.81.
consolidated revenues totaled NT$329.09 billion, a decrease of 8.7% year-over-year.
