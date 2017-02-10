AT&T Wireless Union Plans Protests In Various Cities This Weekend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - A union representing about 21,000 wireless workers at AT&T Inc.



(T) plans protests in various cities this weekend, as it seeks to ramp up public pressure ahead of a contract expiration on February 11.

The Communications Workers of America said, by a 93 percent vote, AT&T Mobility workers authorized a strike if a fair contract can't be reached.

On a media conference call announcing the strike vote, Ghiajaira Paz, a retail store worker in New York, said now there were just four floor representatives in her store, down from seven not too long ago. "I can't take so much as an hour off because we're short-staffed.And because of cuts in our commission structure, I have to make more sales and work ten times as hard to get the same amount of commission as I did before."

Nicole Popis, a customer service representative in Illinois, said AT&T is continuing to cut call center jobs, sending thousands offshore. "At my call center, I've seen our staff shrink from 200 employees down to 130, and I worry about my job constantly."

On Friday, AT&T Mobility workers will rally in 35 cities. Actions also will be held on Saturday, February 11 as CWAers countdown to contract expiration.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM