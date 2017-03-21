Erweiterte Funktionen

AT&T Unveils New IoT Analytics Solution Powered By IBM Watson On Cloud




21.03.17 05:34
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) on Tuesday announced the launch of new IoT analytics solution powered by IBM (IBM) Watson on the cloud.


AT&T said the companies combine their unique strengths in IoT, cognitive computing, global connectivity and cloud to help clients drive actionable insights from data.


By using AT&T's IoT solutions and IBM Cloud, the companies could unlock more value from their data in a simpler way. According to AT&T, the new IoT analytics capability, a pilot collaboration between the two companies, aims to help AT&T's enterprise customers transform their industrial IoT data into analytic insights. With this, they can take immediate action to improve business operations.


With this new service, AT&T and IBM plan to offer AT&T's enterprise customers valuable insights from their industrial IoT data. The companies can utilize their own generated IoT data to better predict maintenance and optimization for their machines.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,42 $ 42,61 $ -0,19 $ -0,45% 21.03./00:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00206R1023 A0HL9Z 43,89 $ 36,10 $
Werte im Artikel
175,70 plus
+0,03%
42,42 minus
-0,45%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,522 € -0,14%  20.03.17
München 39,50 € +0,77%  20.03.17
Düsseldorf 39,50 € +0,64%  20.03.17
Hamburg 39,50 € +0,64%  20.03.17
Hannover 39,50 € +0,64%  20.03.17
Stuttgart 39,447 € 0,00%  20.03.17
Berlin 39,55 € -0,04%  20.03.17
Frankfurt 39,407 € -0,32%  20.03.17
Xetra 39,42 € -0,38%  20.03.17
NYSE 42,42 $ -0,45%  20.03.17
