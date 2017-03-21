AT&T Unveils New IoT Analytics Solution Powered By IBM Watson On Cloud
21.03.17 05:34
dpa-AFX
DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) on Tuesday announced the launch of new IoT analytics solution powered by IBM (IBM) Watson on the cloud.
AT&T said the companies combine their unique strengths in IoT, cognitive computing, global connectivity and cloud to help clients drive actionable insights from data.
By using AT&T's IoT solutions and IBM Cloud, the companies could unlock more value from their data in a simpler way. According to AT&T, the new IoT analytics capability, a pilot collaboration between the two companies, aims to help AT&T's enterprise customers transform their industrial IoT data into analytic insights. With this, they can take immediate action to improve business operations.
With this new service, AT&T and IBM plan to offer AT&T's enterprise customers valuable insights from their industrial IoT data. The companies can utilize their own generated IoT data to better predict maintenance and optimization for their machines.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,42 $
|42,61 $
|-0,19 $
|-0,45%
|21.03./00:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00206R1023
|A0HL9Z
|43,89 $
|36,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,522 €
|-0,14%
|20.03.17
|München
|39,50 €
|+0,77%
|20.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,50 €
|+0,64%
|20.03.17
|Hamburg
|39,50 €
|+0,64%
|20.03.17
|Hannover
|39,50 €
|+0,64%
|20.03.17
|Stuttgart
|39,447 €
|0,00%
|20.03.17
|Berlin
|39,55 €
|-0,04%
|20.03.17
|Frankfurt
|39,407 €
|-0,32%
|20.03.17
|Xetra
|39,42 €
|-0,38%
|20.03.17
|NYSE
|42,42 $
|-0,45%
|20.03.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|96
|AT&T
|15.02.17