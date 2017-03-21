AT&T Unveils New IoT Analytics Solution Powered By IBM Watson On Cloud

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) on Tuesday announced the launch of new IoT analytics solution powered by IBM (IBM) Watson on the cloud.





AT&T said the companies combine their unique strengths in IoT, cognitive computing, global connectivity and cloud to help clients drive actionable insights from data.

By using AT&T's IoT solutions and IBM Cloud, the companies could unlock more value from their data in a simpler way. According to AT&T, the new IoT analytics capability, a pilot collaboration between the two companies, aims to help AT&T's enterprise customers transform their industrial IoT data into analytic insights. With this, they can take immediate action to improve business operations.

With this new service, AT&T and IBM plan to offer AT&T's enterprise customers valuable insights from their industrial IoT data. The companies can utilize their own generated IoT data to better predict maintenance and optimization for their machines.

