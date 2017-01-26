AT&T Q4 Profit Down
26.01.17 00:06
dpa-AFX
DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that dropped from a year ago, reflecting lower-than-expected.
Dallas, Texas-based telecom giant's fourth-quarter profit dropped to $2.44 billion or $0.39 per share from $4.01 billion or $0.65 per share last year.
Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $0.66 per share. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.
AT&T's revenues for the quarter dropped to $41.84 billion from $42.12 billion last year. Analyst had predicted revenues of $42.04 billion.
AT&T added a total of 250 thousand postpaid subscribers in the quarter. Postpaid churn rate for the quarter was 1.11 percent, up from 0.97 percent last quarter and 1.10 percent last year.
AT&T said DIRECTV NOW launch was strong with more than 200,000 paid net additions. U.S. DIRECTV satellite adds 235,000 subscribers with stable linear TV subscriber base.
AT&T had bought DirecTV for $48.5 billion to become the largest U.S. pay-TV provider.
Looking forward to full year 2017, AT&T expects revenue growth in the low-single digits range and adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single digit range.
T closed Wednesday's trading at $41.39, up $0.03 or 0.07% on the NYSE. The stock further rose $0.11 or 0.27% in the after-hours trade.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,39 $
|41,36 $
|0,03 $
|+0,07%
|26.01./00:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00206R1023
|A0HL9Z
|43,89 $
|34,77 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,532 €
|-0,10%
|25.01.17
|Xetra
|38,515 €
|+0,75%
|25.01.17
|Frankfurt
|38,30 €
|+0,08%
|25.01.17
|NYSE
|41,39 $
|+0,07%
|25.01.17
|Stuttgart
|38,493 €
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|38,70 €
|-0,26%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|38,545 €
|-0,28%
|25.01.17
|Hannover
|38,475 €
|-1,26%
|25.01.17
|München
|38,455 €
|-1,32%
|25.01.17
|Hamburg
|38,475 €
|-1,61%
|25.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|92
|AT&T
|19.12.16