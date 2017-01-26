Erweiterte Funktionen

AT&T Q4 Profit Down




26.01.17 00:06
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that dropped from a year ago, reflecting lower-than-expected.


Dallas, Texas-based telecom giant's fourth-quarter profit dropped to $2.44 billion or $0.39 per share from $4.01 billion or $0.65 per share last year.


Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $0.66 per share. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.


AT&T's revenues for the quarter dropped to $41.84 billion from $42.12 billion last year. Analyst had predicted revenues of $42.04 billion.


AT&T added a total of 250 thousand postpaid subscribers in the quarter. Postpaid churn rate for the quarter was 1.11 percent, up from 0.97 percent last quarter and 1.10 percent last year.


AT&T said DIRECTV NOW launch was strong with more than 200,000 paid net additions. U.S. DIRECTV satellite adds 235,000 subscribers with stable linear TV subscriber base.


AT&T had bought DirecTV for $48.5 billion to become the largest U.S. pay-TV provider.


Looking forward to full year 2017, AT&T expects revenue growth in the low-single digits range and adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single digit range.


T closed Wednesday's trading at $41.39, up $0.03 or 0.07% on the NYSE. The stock further rose $0.11 or 0.27% in the after-hours trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,39 $ 41,36 $ 0,03 $ +0,07% 26.01./00:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00206R1023 A0HL9Z 43,89 $ 34,77 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,532 € -0,10%  25.01.17
Xetra 38,515 € +0,75%  25.01.17
Frankfurt 38,30 € +0,08%  25.01.17
NYSE 41,39 $ +0,07%  25.01.17
Stuttgart 38,493 € 0,00%  25.01.17
Düsseldorf 38,70 € -0,26%  25.01.17
Berlin 38,545 € -0,28%  25.01.17
Hannover 38,475 € -1,26%  25.01.17
München 38,455 € -1,32%  25.01.17
Hamburg 38,475 € -1,61%  25.01.17
