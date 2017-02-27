Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


AT&T Launches New Unlimited Plus Wireless Plan With Unlimited Entertainment




27.02.17 06:46
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) on Monday announced new unlimited wireless and entertainment deals.

Beginning this Thursday, its wireless customers can get new AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan, with unlimited amount of entertainment at unlimited wireless data.


Customers on the plan will receive a $25 monthly video credit if they also subscribe to an AT&T video service plan - DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV. This will make premium DIRECTV available to new DIRECTV customers starting at $25 a month for the DIRECTV SELECTSM All-Included Package after the credit.


Existing DIRECTV customers are also eligible for the $25 credit on their current package. DIRECTV NOW starts at $10 a month after the credit.


The company noted that an AT&T Unlimited Plus customer will get unlimited data, talk, and text, 10 GB of tethering per smartphone, the option to connect a tablet and other devices for $20 a month, and the ability to add premium video through DIRECTV, all starting at a combined price of $115 a month after AutoPay and paperless bill wireless discount and $25 video credit.


The total monthly cost for an AT&T Unlimited Plus customer who chooses to have DIRECTV NOW will start at $100 a month after these discounts.


Customers who have both AT&T wireless and an AT&T video service can get Data Free TV.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,36 $ 41,95 $ 0,41 $ +0,98% 25.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00206R1023 A0HL9Z 43,89 $ 36,10 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,936 € +0,76%  24.02.17
Hamburg 39,835 € +1,48%  24.02.17
Xetra 39,925 € +1,44%  24.02.17
NYSE 42,36 $ +0,98%  24.02.17
Berlin 39,835 € +0,63%  24.02.17
München 39,43 € +0,55%  24.02.17
Hannover 39,43 € +0,45%  24.02.17
Düsseldorf 39,40 € +0,38%  24.02.17
Frankfurt 39,793 € +0,31%  24.02.17
Stuttgart 39,977 € 0,00%  24.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
96 AT&T 15.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...