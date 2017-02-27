AT&T Launches New Unlimited Plus Wireless Plan With Unlimited Entertainment
27.02.17 06:46
dpa-AFX
DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) on Monday announced new unlimited wireless and entertainment deals.
Beginning this Thursday, its wireless customers can get new AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan, with unlimited amount of entertainment at unlimited wireless data.
Customers on the plan will receive a $25 monthly video credit if they also subscribe to an AT&T video service plan - DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV. This will make premium DIRECTV available to new DIRECTV customers starting at $25 a month for the DIRECTV SELECTSM All-Included Package after the credit.
Existing DIRECTV customers are also eligible for the $25 credit on their current package. DIRECTV NOW starts at $10 a month after the credit.
The company noted that an AT&T Unlimited Plus customer will get unlimited data, talk, and text, 10 GB of tethering per smartphone, the option to connect a tablet and other devices for $20 a month, and the ability to add premium video through DIRECTV, all starting at a combined price of $115 a month after AutoPay and paperless bill wireless discount and $25 video credit.
The total monthly cost for an AT&T Unlimited Plus customer who chooses to have DIRECTV NOW will start at $100 a month after these discounts.
Customers who have both AT&T wireless and an AT&T video service can get Data Free TV.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
