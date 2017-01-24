AT&T Has $10 Day Pass For International Travel

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T has launched the new International Day Pass plan for its customer who frequently travel abroad.





AT&T said its International Day Pass will allow customers to "talk and text all you want" and "use your data plan in over 100 countries." The customers will only have to pay a flat rate of just $10 a day per device for any 24-hour period used in an International Day Pass country.

AT&T said the new plan is available for customers traveling to more than 100 countries.

"Traveling has its own challenges. It's great being able to use the domestic plan you're familiar with while abroad," said David Christopher, chief marketing officer, AT&T Entertainment Group. "AT&T International Day Pass simplifies travelers' lives so they can enjoy more of their favorite mobile apps when on-the-go overseas. This helps with booking lodging, catching a ride, translating, navigating, video calling, using social media and more."

However, the International Day Pass feature may be removed if international voice, text, or data usage exceeds 50% of total voice, text, or data usage for two consecutive months.

