Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


AT&T, CWA Reach Tentative Deal In Southwest Wireline Contract Negotiations




03.03.17 03:59
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said that AT&T Southwest wireline operations has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America or CWA in wireline contract negotiations.


The four-year agreement covers over 20,000 employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. It will be submitted to the union's membership for a vote in coming days.


The two sides agreed to start negotiations early. The current contract expires on April 8, 2017.


If the agreement is ratified on or before April 7, 2017, a ratification bonus of $1,000 will be paid to each eligible employee. The agreement would be effective April 9, 2017 and expire April 10, 2021.


The agreement includes general wage increases in each year of the contract - 3 percent the first year, 2.5 percent the second year, 3 percent the third year, and 2.25 percent the fourth year. It maintains one of the most robust health care plans in the nation. The agreement also includes two weeks of paid parental leave to help mothers or fathers bond with a newborn or newly adopted child.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,07 $ 42,04 $ 0,03 $ +0,07% 03.03./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00206R1023 A0HL9Z 43,89 $ 36,10 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,901 € -0,08%  02.03.17
Düsseldorf 39,80 € +1,12%  02.03.17
Hannover 39,965 € +1,02%  02.03.17
Hamburg 39,79 € +0,58%  02.03.17
München 39,79 € +0,35%  02.03.17
Xetra 39,865 € +0,31%  02.03.17
Berlin 39,90 € +0,16%  02.03.17
NYSE 42,07 $ +0,07%  02.03.17
Stuttgart 39,895 € 0,00%  02.03.17
Frankfurt 39,895 € -0,04%  02.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
96 AT&T 15.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...