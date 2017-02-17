Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


AT&T, CWA Reach Tentative Deal Covering Former DIRECTV Employees In Four States




17.02.17 15:22
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said Friday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America or CWA in negotiations covering CWA-represented former DIRECTV field services employees in four states.


The agreement covers nearly 280 employees in Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico and Oregon, and will place the employees into an appendix to an existing labor contract.


In addition to this agreement, AT&T has reached, and union-represented employees ratified, 17 different labor agreements in 2016 and 2017 collectively covering over 61,000 employees. That includes 10 agreements covering nearly 7,800 former DIRECTV employees.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Biotech-Übernahme perfekt - Mehrere Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
833% Biotech-Aktientip - Besser als Paion und Evotec!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,0401 $ 41,25 $ -0,2099 $ -0,51% 17.02./15:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00206R1023 A0HL9Z 43,89 $ 36,10 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,52 € -0,07%  15:57
Stuttgart 38,595 € -0,19%  15:32
Frankfurt 38,60 € -0,29%  15:14
Berlin 38,595 € -0,30%  15:39
Xetra 38,545 € -0,34%  15:42
Düsseldorf 38,40 € -0,47%  08:26
Hamburg 38,40 € -0,48%  08:17
Hannover 38,40 € -0,48%  08:17
München 38,48 € -0,49%  08:00
NYSE 41,045 $ -0,50%  15:51
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Ressourcen-Upgrade: 6,99 Mio. t Lithium - Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von BMW, VW und Daimler - 320% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
96 AT&T 15.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...