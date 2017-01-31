AT&T, CWA Reach Tentative Deal Covering Former DIRECTV Employees In 7 States

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) in negotiations covering CWA-represented former DIRECTV tech support employees in seven states.





The agreement covers about 500 employees in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, and Tennessee, and will place the employees into an existing labor contract. The former DIRECTV employees joined AT&T as part of AT&T's July 2015 acquisition of DIRECTV.

AT&T reached, and union-represented employees ratified, 15 different labor agreements in 2016, collectively covering nearly 61,000 employees. That includes nine agreements covering nearly 7,300 former DIRECTV employees.

