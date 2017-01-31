Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


AT&T, CWA Reach Tentative Deal Covering Former DIRECTV Employees In 7 States




31.01.17 04:17
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) in negotiations covering CWA-represented former DIRECTV tech support employees in seven states.


The agreement covers about 500 employees in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, and Tennessee, and will place the employees into an existing labor contract. The former DIRECTV employees joined AT&T as part of AT&T's July 2015 acquisition of DIRECTV.


AT&T reached, and union-represented employees ratified, 15 different labor agreements in 2016, collectively covering nearly 61,000 employees. That includes nine agreements covering nearly 7,300 former DIRECTV employees.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,159 € 39,027 € 0,132 € +0,34% 31.01./09:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00206R1023 A0HL9Z 41,49 € 31,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,159 € +0,34%  08:39
Berlin 39,055 € +0,22%  09:15
Düsseldorf 39,15 € 0,00%  30.01.17
Stuttgart 38,857 € -0,09%  08:04
Frankfurt 38,95 € -0,14%  08:01
Hamburg 38,905 € -0,22%  08:03
Hannover 38,905 € -0,22%  08:03
NYSE 41,82 $ -0,45%  30.01.17
Xetra 38,86 € -0,83%  09:04
München 38,905 € -0,85%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
94 AT&T 26.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...