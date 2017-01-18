ASML Q4 Profit Climbs On Higher Sales; Sees Sequentially Lower Net Sales In Q1

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ASML Holding":

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV (ASML) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income climbed to 524.2 million euros from 292.4 million euros last year.



Earnings per share were 1.22 euros, higher than 0.68 euro a year ago.

Total net sales grew to 1.91 billion euros from 1.43 billion euros a year ago. Net system sales climbed to 1.22 billion euros from 881 million euros last year. Sales of systems grew to 38 from last year's 37 units.

Further, ASML said it will submit a proposal to the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to declare a dividend in respect of 2016 of 1.20 euros per ordinary share, higher than last year's 1.05 euros per ordinary share.

Looking ahead, for the first-quarter of 2017, ASML expects net sales at approximately 1.8 billion euros, and a gross margin of around 47 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

