ARRIS International plc Profit Climbs 64% In Q4




22.02.17 22:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ARRIS International plc (ARRS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $152.91 million, or $0.79 per share. This was up from $93.49 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 61.8% to $1.78 billion. This was up from $1.10 billion last year.


ARRIS International plc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $152.91 Mln. vs. $93.49 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 61.8%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.440 - $1.490 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



