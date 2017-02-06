Erweiterte Funktionen



ARIAD Pharma Reports Submission Of MAA For Brigatinib To EMA




06.02.17 14:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARIA) announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for its investigational oral anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK inhibitor, brigatinib, to the European Medicines Agency or EMA.


ARIAD is seeking marketing approval in the European Union of brigatinib in adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have been previously treated with crizotinib.


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently reviewing a New Drug Application for brigatinib filed by ARIAD and has set an action date of April 29, 2017 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).


Brigatinib received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with ALK+ NSCLC whose tumors are resistant to crizotinib, and was granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of ALK+, ROS1+ and EGFR+ NSCLC.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,79 $ 23,80 $ -0,01 $ -0,04% 06.02./15:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US04033A1007 895301 23,85 $ 4,37 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,185 € +0,43%  15:10
Berlin 22,195 € +0,63%  15:39
Frankfurt 22,14 € +0,49%  15:50
Düsseldorf 22,095 € +0,16%  09:29
Stuttgart 22,089 € +0,01%  08:04
Nasdaq 23,79 $ -0,04%  15:52
München 21,97 € -0,36%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3198 Ariad Pharmaceuticals-Neu 27.01.17
9313 Ariad Pharma on the Top 26.09.16
58 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16.10.14
46 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. A r. 17.07.14
17 Ariad new Thread 16.07.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...