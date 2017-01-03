Erweiterte Funktionen

APR Energy, GE Renew Alliance




03.01.17 06:49
dpa-AFX


FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - APR Energy and GE (GE) announced they have renewed their strategic alliance to provide mobile turbine technology into the fast-track power rental market.

The original strategic alliance agreement between the companies was signed in October 2013.


The strategic alliance grants APR Energy exclusivity around the globe as the rental provider of GE mobile gas turbines under 50MW. APR Energy will acquire new Generation 8, GE TM2500+ mobile turbines.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


