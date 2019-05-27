Erweiterte Funktionen


Vienna/Athens (APA-ots) - The Vienna Energy Transition Forum, which is


convened by the Institute of Energy for SE Europe (IENE) in


partnership with the Vienna based Energy Centre Europe (ECE) is


bringing together some of the most progressive energy thinkers from


across Europe in order to discuss the critical energy and


environmental issues and how these can be tackled as the region


enters a decarbonization phase in line with EU goals and


international commitments.

The Forum, which is organized by IENE


(www.iene.eu), will be held at the Hilton Vienna Plaza Hotel


(Schottering 11,A-1010 Vienna), on Thursday and Friday, June 6/7,


2019.



The broad purpose of the "Vienna Energy Transition Forum is to


bring together energy leaders from all different countries of South


East and Central Europe and beyond, but also senior representatives


from major international organizations and from regional and


international energy companies operating in the wider CEE and SEE


region. An impressive group of speakers representing a wide range of


disciplines and business interests covering the broad energy sector,


will gather in Vienna for two days of high level meetings to discuss


the challenges now facing our region arising from Energy Transition.


Already 35 authorities of the energy sector representing some of the


leading European energy companies and international organisations


(EU, Energy Community, OPEC, World Bank, IAEA, IIASA, OSCE, NNWI)


have confirmed their participation.



Issues such as the need to decarbonise power generation and yet


maintain reliable base load, the role of gas as a fuel of choice and


the need for further renewables penetration under economically


competitive terms will be hotly debated in the Vienna Energy


Transition Forum. EU 's decarbonisation agenda and Energy Transition


roadmap will come under scrutiny as a bundle of factors ranging from


electricity market integration and grid performance to the slow pace


of implementing vital gas interconnections and the role of nuclear


power as a realistic alternative capable of delivering emission free


power generation, will also be addressed. Another important topic


which is often sidelined in Energy Transition fora but which will be


fully discussed in the Vienna meeting, is the constructive role that


the Oil & Gas industry can play during Energy Transition. A new


energy agenda for CE and SEE is in the offing and this will form a


focal point of discussions at the Forum.



Further information about the Forum and registration details you


may find by visiting the following link:


http://www.iene.eu/en/congress/17/vienna-energy-transition-forum.



Energy Transition Forum, Day 1



Datum: 6.6.2019


Ort: Hilton Vienna Plaza Hotel


Schottering 11, 1010 Wien



Energy Transition Forum, Day 2



Datum: 7.6.2019


Ort: Hilton Vienna Plaza Hotel


Schottering 11, 1010 Wien



Rückfragehinweis:


For further information, please contact the IENE secretariat at the following telephone numbers:


+30210 3628457, 3640278, 3624245


and e-mail: admin@iene.gr and secretariat@iene.gr



