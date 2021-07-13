Erweiterte Funktionen


13.07.21 09:03
dpa-AFX

APA ots news: 8 leading European transmission system operators launch a common initiative



The goal is to support the energy system to reach carbon


neutrality



Wien (APA-ots) - They have published a joint paper that highlights the


key enabling role TSOs are playing in the establishment of a


climate-neutral society by 2050



Reducing their carbon footprint and developing their transmission


infrastructure to integrate renewables into the system and support


electrification are the main ways they are helping to achieve this


goal



Reducing and limiting the carbon footprint of their own activities


and value chains; expanding and developing their electricity grids to


facilitate the integration of renewables and flexibility resources


into the system; and supporting the direct and indirect


electrification of different sectors of the economy: these are key


ways 8 leading transmission system operators (TSOs) are helping to


establish a climate-neutral society by 2050. In a paper published


today, TSOs from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the


Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland have launched a joint initiative


which highlights the enabling role they are playing in the energy


transition and provides concrete examples of their enabling


activities.

The group of TSOs teamed up to further analyse how their


activities contribute to decarbonisation and develop ways to support


the energy system to become carbon-neutral. They are strongly


committed to reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,


supporting sustainable development and helping to transform the


electricity sector as it moves from being fossil-based to being


decarbonised.



In line with the aims of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the European


Green Deal and related "Fit for 55 legislative package, the EU and


Switzerland have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In


line with this, TSOs can contribute to decarbonisation and the


mitigation of global warming. The core of their activities and


responsibilities is to ensure the secure and high-quality delivery of


electricity across national and interconnected transmission grids,


which are the backbone of European society. However, the role TSOs


play has been widening. They are having to manage an increasingly


complex and digitalised energy system as Europe prepares itself for


carbon neutrality; this energy system is one in which the share of


fluctuating renewable energy sources and electricity uses are growing


and in which consumers are gradually being empowered to take on


active roles.



The electricity network will become the backbone of a greener


energy system



As outlined in long-term energy scenarios, which predict the


widespread adoption of electrical assets such as electric vehicles


and heat pumps, electricity will play a key role in the


decarbonisation of the economy due to the higher efficiency of


electrical end uses and the integration of renewables into the energy


system. The electricity grid will become the backbone of a greener


energy system and the work of TSOs will be crucial for achieving


Europes climate goals. TSOs are, therefore, currently playing the


role of energy transition enablers: they are facilitating the


decarbonisation of the European electricity system and, consequently,


the decarbonisation of society as a whole, and are using complex and


innovative tools to do so.



TSOs limit both their own carbon footprint (known as direct


emissions) and the carbon footprint of their value chains (indirect


emissions)



TSOs monitor their direct and indirect GHG emissions in line with


international GHG emission standards and implement measures to reduce


them. Measures taken in this respect include reducing SF6 leaks and


replacing SF6 gas with more favourable alternatives; efficiently


developing their infrastructure to limit grid losses; employing


energy efficiency measures; implementing green procurement


procedures; and adopting circular economy approaches.



TSOs integrate renewables and flexibility into the energy system


and support electrification



The share occupied by renewable energy sources is growing and


consumers are being empowered to take on active roles in the system.


By occupying a unique role in the energy value chain, TSOs are


enabling the energy transition through a wide range of activities,


from expanding their grids to facilitating the integration of


renewable energy, new electrical uses and flexible assets into the


system. Alongside these activities, TSOs are also facilitating


developments in market design and regulatory frameworks, embedding


digitalisation across their networks and investing in research and


development.



TSO activities impact the decarbonisation of the system as a whole



Given the crucial nature of their activities, an assessment of the


performance of TSOs with regard to sustainability and decarbonisation


should not stop at evaluations of their carbon footprint. Moreover,


in order to strengthen their work, TSOs should be explicitly


recognised at European level as enablers of the energy transition and


their activities should be clearly mentioned in GHG emission


inventories under common assessment and monitoring frameworks,


alongside GHG emission sources already associated with their carbon


footprint.



The paper comprises a detailed overview of TSO activities and


their contribution to the decarbonisation of European society. It


includes a number of flagship grid maintenance and development


projects undertaken by the papers authors, which illustrate their


activities and contribution to decarbonisation in a tangible way.



Rückfragehinweis:


Austrian Power Grid AG


Mag. Christoph Schuh


Leitung Corporate Communications & Reputation Management/Unternehmenssprecher


+43 50 320 56230


christoph.schuh@apg.at


www.apg.at



