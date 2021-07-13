APA ots news: 8 leading European transmission system operators launch a common initiative

The goal is to support the energy system to reach carbon

neutrality

Wien (APA-ots) - They have published a joint paper that highlights the

key enabling role TSOs are playing in the establishment of a

climate-neutral society by 2050

Reducing their carbon footprint and developing their transmission

infrastructure to integrate renewables into the system and support

electrification are the main ways they are helping to achieve this

goal

Reducing and limiting the carbon footprint of their own activities

and value chains; expanding and developing their electricity grids to

facilitate the integration of renewables and flexibility resources

into the system; and supporting the direct and indirect

electrification of different sectors of the economy: these are key

ways 8 leading transmission system operators (TSOs) are helping to

establish a climate-neutral society by 2050. In a paper published

today, TSOs from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the

Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland have launched a joint initiative

which highlights the enabling role they are playing in the energy

transition and provides concrete examples of their enabling

activities.



The group of TSOs teamed up to further analyse how their

activities contribute to decarbonisation and develop ways to support

the energy system to become carbon-neutral. They are strongly

committed to reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,

supporting sustainable development and helping to transform the

electricity sector as it moves from being fossil-based to being

decarbonised.

In line with the aims of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the European

Green Deal and related "Fit for 55 legislative package, the EU and

Switzerland have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In

line with this, TSOs can contribute to decarbonisation and the

mitigation of global warming. The core of their activities and

responsibilities is to ensure the secure and high-quality delivery of

electricity across national and interconnected transmission grids,

which are the backbone of European society. However, the role TSOs

play has been widening. They are having to manage an increasingly

complex and digitalised energy system as Europe prepares itself for

carbon neutrality; this energy system is one in which the share of

fluctuating renewable energy sources and electricity uses are growing

and in which consumers are gradually being empowered to take on

active roles.

The electricity network will become the backbone of a greener

energy system

As outlined in long-term energy scenarios, which predict the

widespread adoption of electrical assets such as electric vehicles

and heat pumps, electricity will play a key role in the

decarbonisation of the economy due to the higher efficiency of

electrical end uses and the integration of renewables into the energy

system. The electricity grid will become the backbone of a greener

energy system and the work of TSOs will be crucial for achieving

Europes climate goals. TSOs are, therefore, currently playing the

role of energy transition enablers: they are facilitating the

decarbonisation of the European electricity system and, consequently,

the decarbonisation of society as a whole, and are using complex and

innovative tools to do so.

TSOs limit both their own carbon footprint (known as direct

emissions) and the carbon footprint of their value chains (indirect

emissions)

TSOs monitor their direct and indirect GHG emissions in line with

international GHG emission standards and implement measures to reduce

them. Measures taken in this respect include reducing SF6 leaks and

replacing SF6 gas with more favourable alternatives; efficiently

developing their infrastructure to limit grid losses; employing

energy efficiency measures; implementing green procurement

procedures; and adopting circular economy approaches.

TSOs integrate renewables and flexibility into the energy system

and support electrification

The share occupied by renewable energy sources is growing and

consumers are being empowered to take on active roles in the system.

By occupying a unique role in the energy value chain, TSOs are

enabling the energy transition through a wide range of activities,

from expanding their grids to facilitating the integration of

renewable energy, new electrical uses and flexible assets into the

system. Alongside these activities, TSOs are also facilitating

developments in market design and regulatory frameworks, embedding

digitalisation across their networks and investing in research and

development.

TSO activities impact the decarbonisation of the system as a whole

Given the crucial nature of their activities, an assessment of the

performance of TSOs with regard to sustainability and decarbonisation

should not stop at evaluations of their carbon footprint. Moreover,

in order to strengthen their work, TSOs should be explicitly

recognised at European level as enablers of the energy transition and

their activities should be clearly mentioned in GHG emission

inventories under common assessment and monitoring frameworks,

alongside GHG emission sources already associated with their carbon

footprint.

The paper comprises a detailed overview of TSO activities and

their contribution to the decarbonisation of European society. It

includes a number of flagship grid maintenance and development

projects undertaken by the papers authors, which illustrate their

activities and contribution to decarbonisation in a tangible way.

