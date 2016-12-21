Erweiterte Funktionen



ANI Pharma Launches Authorized Generic Of Lithobid Extended Release Tablets




21.12.16 15:03
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP, BAPX) said it has launched Lithium Carbonate Extended Release Tablets, 300mg, an authorized generic of Lithobid, which is used in the treatment of manic episodes of Bipolar Disorder.


The annual U.S. market for lithium carbonate is about $19 million, according to IMS Health.


Arthur Przybyl, ANI's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of an authorized generic of our mature brand product Lithobid. This generic launch represents ANI's 11th new product introduction in 2016 capping a substantial commercial portfolio expansion for the company this year."


