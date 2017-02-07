AMETEK Completes Acquisition Of Rauland-Borg Corp.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMETEK, Inc. (AME) announced it has completed the acquisition of Rauland-Borg Corp.



, a global provider of mission critical communication solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems and educational facilities. Rauland-Borg was acquired for $340 million, plus a potential contingent payment of $30 million tied to the achievement of certain milestones.

Separately, AMETEK announced the company anticipates 2017 sales to be up mid-single digits versus 2016, with organic sales up low-single digits. The company initiated 2017 earnings guidance in the range of $2.34 to $2.46 per share, up 2% to 7% percent, compared with 2016 adjusted earnings per share. AMETEK expects first quarter sales to be roughly flat versus last year's first quarter and estimate earnings to be approximately $0.55 to $0.57 per share.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM