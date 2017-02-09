AGTC On Watch, It's Advantage REGN, No Need For FDA Panel Review For Betrixaban

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp.



(AGTC) has a couple of catalysts coming its way this year.

A phase I/II clinical trial of the company's XLRS product candidate for the treatment of X-Linked Retinoschisis has enrolled a total of eleven patients - with six in the low dose group and three in the middle dose group, completing those groups, and two in the high dose group. The company is on-track to release data on the dose escalation phase of this trial in mid-2017.

The company expects to submit an IND for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, or XLRP, program to the FDA this year.

AGTC closed Wednesday's trading at $6.40, down 0.78%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has busy couple of months ahead.

The company expects to report top-line data from its phase III study of Patisiran in patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, dubbed APOLLO, in mid-2017.

The complete 24-month data and additional analyses from a phase II open-label extension study of Patisiran in patients with Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy is anticipated to be presented in April of this year.

Alnylam plans to initiate the pivotal phase III program of Fitusiran in severe haemophilia A and B, dubbed ATLAS, early this year.

ALNY closed Wednesday's trading at $40.63, up 0.42%.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's (JAZZ) phase II study of JZP-110 for excessive sleepiness in adult patients with Parkinson's disease has enrolled the first patient.

The study is expected to enroll approximately 50 patients.

JAZZ closed Wednesday's trading at $127.31, up 1.81%.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (PTLA) New Drug Application for Betrixaban will be directly reviewed by the FDA, and as previously reported, the decision date is set for June 24, 2017.

This means that the regulatory agency does not plan to hold an Advisory Committee meeting for Portola's NDA for Betrixaban.

Betrixaban is an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor anticoagulant, proposed for extended-duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in acute medically ill patients with risk factors for VTE.

PTLA closed Wednesday's trading at $27.35, down 3.29%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) got a breather on Wednesday, following an Appeals Court granting stay of permanent injunction for cholesterol drug Praluent.

Last month, a Court had ruled that Praluent infringes the patents on rival drug Repatha, produced by Amgen (AMGN), which meant ban on the sales of Praluent in the U.S. during the term of two Repatha patents. The patents on Repatha are estimated to expire in 2029.

Now that the Appeals Court has granted stay of the permanent injunction, Sanofi and Regeneron will continue marketing, selling and manufacturing Praluent in the U.S. during the appeal process.

Praluent, approved in July 2015 had global net sales of $38 million in Q3, 2016. Repatha, approved in August 2015, had global net sales of $40 million in the above same period.

REGN closed Wednesday's trading at $353.25, down 1.24%.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM