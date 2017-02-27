AES Targets 8-10% Average Annual Growth In Adj. EPS Through 2020
27.02.17 12:37
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corp.
(AES) announced the company is expecting 2017 ranges for Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $2.00 to $2.80 billion, Consolidated Free Cash Flow of $1.40 to $2.00 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.00 to $1.10. The company expects to raise at least $500 million in equity proceeds from asset sales in 2017 that will be reallocated in 2017 and 2018.
AES Corp. expects 8% to 10% average annual growth in Consolidated Free Cash Flow and adjusted EPS through 2020 off the mid-point of its 2016 expectations and guidance. The company also expects 8% to 10% average annual growth in Parent Free Cash Flow through 2020 off the mid-point of its 2016 expectation of $525 to $625 million.
AES Corp. expects its shareholder dividend to grow 8% to 10% annually on average, as well.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,255 €
|11,255 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.02./13:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00130H1059
|882177
|11,51 €
|9,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,255 €
|0,00%
|24.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|11,245 €
|+2,00%
|08:24
|Berlin
|11,24 €
|+2,00%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|11,237 €
|+1,94%
|08:05
|München
|11,235 €
|+1,86%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|11,203 €
|+0,27%
|10:51
|NYSE
|11,93 $
|0,00%
|24.02.17