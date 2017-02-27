Erweiterte Funktionen

AES Targets 8-10% Average Annual Growth In Adj. EPS Through 2020




27.02.17 12:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corp.

(AES) announced the company is expecting 2017 ranges for Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $2.00 to $2.80 billion, Consolidated Free Cash Flow of $1.40 to $2.00 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.00 to $1.10. The company expects to raise at least $500 million in equity proceeds from asset sales in 2017 that will be reallocated in 2017 and 2018.


AES Corp. expects 8% to 10% average annual growth in Consolidated Free Cash Flow and adjusted EPS through 2020 off the mid-point of its 2016 expectations and guidance. The company also expects 8% to 10% average annual growth in Parent Free Cash Flow through 2020 off the mid-point of its 2016 expectation of $525 to $625 million.


AES Corp. expects its shareholder dividend to grow 8% to 10% annually on average, as well.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



