ADP Q2 Profit Surges




01.02.17 13:38
dpa-AFX


ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Human Capital Management provider Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

(ADP) Wednesday announced a surge in second quarter earnings to $510.9 million from $341.4 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.13, up from $0.74 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at $0.87.


On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.


Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.987 billion from $2.807 billion in the same quarter last year. New business bookings declined 5 percent from the year ago. Wall Street expected $3.02 billion.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company expects pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $90 million, $41 million of which occurred in the first half of the fiscal year, with the remaining $49 million expected to occur in the latter part of the fiscal year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
