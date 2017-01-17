Erweiterte Funktionen



ADP Acquires Marcus Buckingham




17.01.17
ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - ADP said that it has acquired The Marcus Buckingham Company or TMBC, an innovator in human capital management or HCM, to bring to ADP clients a more scientific approach to employee engagement and performance.


TMBC, and its founder Marcus Buckingham, are pioneers in using data and research to drive talent management practices that help managers build engagement and increase performance in their teams. Their unique approach empowers managers to coach employees based on their strengths and custom-design teams based on those strengths.


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,20 $ 103,77 $ -0,57 $ -0,55% 17.01./17:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0530151036 850347 104,09 $ 76,90 $
Werte im Artikel
0,68 minus
-0,29%
103,20 minus
-0,55%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		96,807 € -0,83%  12:03
München 97,33 € -0,26%  08:24
Berlin 97,17 € -0,50%  11:08
Nasdaq 103,20 $ -0,55%  17:10
Düsseldorf 97,00 € -0,56%  09:42
Stuttgart 96,35 € -0,94%  16:07
Frankfurt 96,831 € -1,03%  16:24
  = Realtime
