ACRON: Notice of Results

29.03.17 11:08
dpa-AFX


 29 March 2017



Notice of 2016 IFRS Financial Results



Acron (LSE: AKRN) will release its IFRS financial results for 2016 on Monday, April 03, 2017 at 11 am (Moscow time).






