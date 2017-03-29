ACRON: Notice of Results

29 March 2017

Notice of 2016 IFRS Financial Results

Acron (LSE: AKRN) will release its IFRS financial results for 2016 on Monday, April 03, 2017 at 11 am (Moscow time).

