Erweiterte Funktionen
ACRON: Notice of Results
29.03.17 11:08
dpa-AFX
29 March 2017
Notice of 2016 IFRS Financial Results
Acron (LSE: AKRN) will release its IFRS financial results for 2016 on Monday, April 03, 2017 at 11 am (Moscow time).
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ACRON via GlobeNewswire
B3BS5Q4R26
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,00 €
|5,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.03./13:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00501T2096
|A0Q5L6
|6,64 €
|3,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|5,00 €
|0,00%
|08:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.