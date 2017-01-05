Erweiterte Funktionen



ACRON: Notice of Results




05.01.17 07:41
dpa-AFX


 January 05, 2017



Notice of 9M 2016 IFRS Results



Acron (LSE: AKRN) will release its IFRS financial results for 9 months of 2016 on Monday, January 09, 2017 at 11 a.m. (Moscow time).



Contacts for media:


Tatiana Smirnova                                        Tel.

: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196) Public Relations


Contacts for investment companies:


Ilya Popov                                        Tel.: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252) Investor Relations




Additional information:


Acron Group is a leading global vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia with chemical facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group operates its own phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans to implement a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC), it wholly owns a transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.


In 2015, the Group's sales volume was 6.3 million tonnes. Acron sells its products in 60 countries. Russia and China are its key sale markets.


In 2015, the Group posted consolidated revenue under IFRS of RUB 106,055 million (USD 1,740 million) and net profit of RUB 16,706 million (USD 274 million). Acron's shares are included in the first level quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.


Further information is available on our website at www.acron.ru/en.








This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: ACRON via GlobeNewswire



B3BS5Q4R1


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,164 € 5,92 € -0,756 € -12,77% 05.01./09:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00501T2096 A0Q5L6 6,64 € 3,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 5,164 € -12,77%  08:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...