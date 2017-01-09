ACRON: Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 January 2017

Change of Stake in Acron's Authorised Capital Held by a Member of Its Management Body

Member of Acron Management Board Ivan Antonov increased his shareholding in Acron, bringing up his stake in Acron's authorised capital to 0.0809% from 0.0804%.

Acron Group is a leading global vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia with chemical facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group operates its own phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans to implement a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It owns transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.

In 2015, the Group's sales volume was 6.3 million tonnes. Acron sells its products in 60 countries. Russia and China are its key sale markets.

In 2015, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 106,055 million (USD 1,740 million) and net profit of RUB 16,706 million (USD 274 million). Acron's shares are on the first level quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

