ACRON: In 2016, Acron Group Boosts Output 13.5%

24 January 2017

In 2016, Acron Group Boosts Output 13.5%

Group's Consolidated Output (Operating Results for Acron, Dorogobuzh and NWPC)**

+--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+



| Product, kt | 2016 | 2015 | YOY, % |

| Ammonia | 2,201 | 1,708 | 28.9 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 1,895 | 1,698 | |

| Nitrogen fertilisers | 3,696 | 2,999 | 23.2 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 651 | 481 | |

| AN | 1,748 | 1,516 | 15.3 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 169 | 87 | |

| Urea | 823 | 624 | 31.9 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 482 | 395 | |

| UAN | 1,125 | 860 | 30.8 |

| Complex fertilisers | 1,953 | 1,905 | 2.5 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 23 | 24 | |

| NPK | 1,878 | 1,848 | 1.6 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 23 | 24 | |

| Bulk blends | 75 | 56 | 32.9 |

| Total commercial output for Mineral Fertilisers* | 5,281 | 4,409 | 19.8 |

| Organic Synthesis Products, including: | 386 | 447 | -13.6 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 199 | 232 | |

| Methanol | 80 | 91 | -11.4 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 71 | 82 | |

| Formalin | 143 | 168 | -14.7 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 127 | 148 | |

| UFR | 162 | 188 | -13.6 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 1 | 1 | |

| Non-organic compounds, including: | 682 | 733 | -6.9 |

| Low-density and technical-grade ammonium nitrate | 172 | 266 | -35.2 |

| Calcium carbonate | 449 | 405 | 11.1 |

| Liquid carbon dioxide | 54 | 57 | -4.2 |

| Argon | 6 | 6 | 8.2 |

| Total commercial output for Industrial Products* | 869 | 948 | -8.3 |

| PHOSPHATE INPUTS | | | |

| Apatite concentrate | 1,142 | 1,135 | 0.6 |

| Incl. in-house consumption | 803 | 775 | |

| Total commercial output for Apatite Concentrate* | 339 | 360 | -5.9 |

| TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT* | 6,489 | 5,717 | 13.5 |

+--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+ | | | MINERAL FERTILISERS | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+ | | | INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------++--------------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+ * Commercial output is output less in-house consumption ** The Results do not include Hongri Acron's output (the facility was sold in 2016)

Acron Board of Directors Chair Alexander Popov comments on the results:

"In 2016, the Group's output of key products hit record high due to commissioning of the new ammonia unit at Acron's site in Veliky Novgorod.



Excluding operating results of the sold Hongri Acron, the commercial output of the Group's key products in 2016 totalled 6.5 million tonnes, up 13.5% year-on- year; while fertilisers output was up 19.8% to 5.3 million tonnes. The new Ammonia-4 has displayed sustainable operation at increased capacity with ammonia output totalling 371,000 tonnes in 2016.

"Significant additional volume of ammonia made it possible to operate processing facilities at full capacity. As a result, output of nitrogen fertilisers in 2016 was up 23.3% to 3.7 million tonnes, the Group's all-time record for all key products, ammonium nitrate, urea and UAN. "In addition to key products, in 2016, Veliky Novgorod-based Acron produced 62 tonnes of rare-earth metal compounds.

The laid groundwork for core products secures growth trend for operating results at the current capacity in the coming years."

Market Trends

2016 was a most difficult year for the global fertiliser market over the decade. The growth rate of global supply exceeded that of demand, and almost every market segment saw oversupply resulting in pressure on prices. In this context, prices for certain products, for example ammonia, hit record low since 2005.

New capacity commissioning specifically affected the nitrogen sector, which saw extra supply from the U.S. and Russia. Lower prices resulted in ousting such less efficient and high-cost players as China and Ukraine, their exports shrank 35% and 30% respectively, which balanced the market in new price conditions.

Energy market conditions affected Chinese cost of production: coal prices decreased through mid-year, which in turn decreased cost of production in China and created additional pressure on global prices for urea and other nitrogen products. In H2 2016, however, coal prices rose sharply, resulting in dramatic change in fertiliser prices: after reaching their many-year record low in late third quarter, urea prices started growing and gave a pull to related products. In the fourth quarter seasonal demand sustained the growth, and by the end of the year urea prices hit their record high over 2016.

NPK prices drifted down through 2016, virtually repeating dynamics of phosphate and potash core products. However, it is worth mentioning that the general demand for the products was sufficient and producers and distributors did not see dramatic overstocking.

The fertiliser industry is optimistic about 2017. Obviously, the market left its local price floor in the third quarter, and sales are entering the high season. Moreover, 2017 does not expect so much new nitrogen capacity to be put on stream, and demand will continue to grow on the back of strong fundamental factors.

Average Indicative Prices, USD/t, FOB Baltic/Black Sea

+--------------+------+------+------+-----------+-----------+



| | Q4 | Q3 | Q4 | Q4 2016 / | Q4 2016 / | | | 2016 | 2016 | 2015 | Q3 2016 | Q4 2015 |

| Ammonia | 190 | 210 | 365 | -9.5% | -47.9% |

| NPK 16-16-16 | 254 | 277 | 340 | -8.3% | -25.3% |

| AN | 179 | 147 | 210 | 21.8% | -14.8% |

| UAN | 133 | 127 | 162 | 4.7% | -17.9% |

| Urea | 205 | 181 | 246 | 13.3% | -16.7% |

+--------------+------+------+------+-----------+-----------++--------------+------+------+------+-----------+-----------++--------------+------+------+------+-----------+-----------++--------------+------+------+------+-----------+-----------++--------------+------+------+------+-----------+-----------++--------------+------+------+------+-----------+-----------+

