Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ABB Ltd":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


ABB Sees $100 Mln Charge In FY16 Due To Criminal Activity In South Korean Unit




22.02.17 12:23
dpa-AFX


ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) on Wednesday said it currently expects a pre-tax charge impact of approximately $100 million in its previously reported unaudited 2016 results related to the recently uncovered criminal activity in South Korean subsidiary.


The company said a sophisticated criminal scheme related to a significant embezzlement and misappropriation of funds has been found out in its South Korean unit. The treasurer of the unit is suspected of forging documentation and colluding with third parties to steal from the company. The suspected individual went missing on February 7, 2017 and subsequently ABB discovered significant financial irregularities in South Korea.


The company immediately launched a full investigation in South Korea engaging independent forensic and legal specialists and collaborating with law enforcement authorities.


ABB said it is working with the local police on the investigation and Interpol's engagement.


ABB has initiated mitigating actions to reduce the impact of this criminal activity on its results significantly including recovery of misappropriated funds, legal claims and insurances.


As a consequence of the ongoing investigation, ABB will publish its 2016 Annual Report latest by March 16, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,694 € 21,68 € 0,014 € +0,06% 22.02./13:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012221716 919730 22,36 € 15,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,694 € +0,06%  12:31
München 21,75 € +1,35%  10:26
Nasdaq OTC Other 22,85 $ +0,35%  10.02.17
Frankfurt 21,743 € -0,09%  11:17
Berlin 21,705 € -0,23%  12:40
Xetra 21,695 € -0,30%  12:48
Hamburg 21,25 € -0,47%  08:49
Stuttgart 21,674 € -0,48%  13:02
Düsseldorf 21,225 € -0,91%  08:22
Hannover 21,25 € -1,05%  08:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
119 ABB !!! 12.01.17
2 ABB erzielt Einigung bei Asbe. 08.04.11
1 +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 20.11.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 03.04.06
17 ABB heute günstig einsteigen! 01.12.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...