AAC Clyde Space - Strong progress despite supplier delays
24.02.22 09:44
Edison Investment Research
AAC Clyde Space (AAC) made good progress in FY21 with sales up 83% to SEK180m, driven by the strong initial contributions of recent acquisitions. Continued supplier issues delayed project execution mainly at Clyde Space in Glasgow and led to a c SEK20m shortfall, leaving group sales 11% below our expectations. However, the adjusted EBITDA loss was better than we anticipated at SEK12.3m. In addition, the order backlog remained close to record levels at SEK407m and the year-end adjusted net cash balance was SEK96m. As the company starts to increase investment in FY22 to support its growth strategy, we expect a return to strong growth in Space Missions sales as space data as a service (SDaaS) revenues start to grow rapidly.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,164 €
|0,1878 €
|-0,0238 €
|-12,67%
|24.02./11:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0009268154
|A2DG1T
|0,40 €
|0,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,2571 $
|-2,98%
|23.02.22
|Berlin
|0,1976 €
|-4,31%
|11:01
|Frankfurt
|0,164 €
|-12,67%
|09:18
= Realtime
