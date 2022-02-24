AAC Clyde Space - Strong progress despite supplier delays

AAC Clyde Space (AAC) made good progress in FY21 with sales up 83% to SEK180m, driven by the strong initial contributions of recent acquisitions. Continued supplier issues delayed project execution mainly at Clyde Space in Glasgow and led to a c SEK20m shortfall, leaving group sales 11% below our expectations. However, the adjusted EBITDA loss was better than we anticipated at SEK12.3m. In addition, the order backlog remained close to record levels at SEK407m and the year-end adjusted net cash balance was SEK96m. As the company starts to increase investment in FY22 to support its growth strategy, we expect a return to strong growth in Space Missions sales as space data as a service (SDaaS) revenues start to grow rapidly.