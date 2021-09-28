Erweiterte Funktionen



AAC Clyde Space - Rapid expansion in New SpAACe




28.09.21 15:36
Edison Investment Research

AAC Clyde Space is making strong progress, with healthy contributions from the three recent acquisitions helping to mitigate ongoing supply disruption, which continues to defer project completions. While this means current year revenue performance will be some 10% below our prior estimate, management indicates that the company is still on track to turn EBITDA positive next year and to attain the sales target of SEK500m in FY24. We maintain a cautious approach to valuation for a company yet to become self-financing; our updated capped DCF currently stand at SEK5.5/share.

Aktuell
Aktienanalyst empfiehlt nach 8.025% Kursgewinn diese Gold-Aktie. Gold Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Endeavour Mining ($EDV.TO)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3148 $ 0,3306 $ -0,0158 $ -4,78% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0009268154 A2DG1T 0,51 $ 0,27 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,277 € 0,00%  18:46
Frankfurt 0,2575 € -2,28%  08:14
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3148 $ -4,78%  17:22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
China sorgt für Verdopplung der Uran-Nachfrage - Allzeithoch über 140 USD voraus. Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein - Jetzt diese Uran-Aktie kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 AAC Clyde Space AB 10.07.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...