7-in-10 Americans Oppose Overturning Roe V. Wade: Survey




03.01.17 16:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 40 years after the Supreme Court's Roe v.

Wade decision, 69 percent of Americans say the historic ruling, which established a woman's constitutional right to abortion in the first three months of pregnancy, should not be completely overturned.


Nearly three-in-ten (28 percent), by contrast, would like to see it overturned, according to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center during November 30-December 5.


Public opinion about the 1973 case has held relatively steady in recent decades, though the share saying the decision should not be overturned is up slightly from four years ago. In January 2013, 63 percent said this, which was similar to views measured in surveys conducted over the prior two decades.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



