Die 60 Größten Bewegungen von gestern!
15.06.21 12:38
Finanztrends
Gainers RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares jumped 115.5% to settle at $40.02 on Monday as the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of RPT193 as monotherapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares climbed 54% to close at $6.79 on Monday. The FDA has accepted Enochian BioSciences Inc’s pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
