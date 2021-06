Die 60 Größten Bewegungen von gestern!

(NASDAQ:RAPT) shares jumped 115.5% to settle at $40.02 on Monday as the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of RPT193 as monotherapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).(NASDAQ:ENOB) shares climbed 54% to close at $6.79 on Monday. The FDA has accepted Enochian BioSciences Inc’s pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!