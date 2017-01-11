5% Rise In Violent Crime In U.S: FBI

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, the FBI released its Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report, which covers January through June 2016 and which shows an increase in the number of violent crimes and a decrease in the number of property crimes when compared to figures from the same time period in 2015. The data came from 13,366 law enforcement agencies across the nation.





According to the report, violent crime in the U.S. showed an overall increase of 5.3 percent. Each of the offenses in the violent crime category-murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, aggravated assault, and robbery-experienced increases: aggravated assaults were up 6.5 percent; murders increased 5.2 percent; and robberies were up 3.2 percent.

There is also an average 4 percent increase in rapes.

While property crime as a whole was down 0.6 percent, motor vehicle thefts increased by 6.6 percent, the report shows.

