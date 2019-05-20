Erweiterte Funktionen
XIOR STUDENT HOUSING N.V. - 5XR: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
20.05.19 07:33
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BE0974288202 5XR XIOR STUDENT HOUSING N.V.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,60 €
|42,95 €
|-0,35 €
|-0,81%
|20.05./09:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BE0974288202
|A2ABHA
|44,75 €
|33,07 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
