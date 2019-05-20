Erweiterte Funktionen



XIOR STUDENT HOUSING N.V. - 5XR: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




20.05.19 07:33
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BE0974288202 5XR XIOR STUDENT HOUSING N.V.

