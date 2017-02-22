51job Inc. Bottom Line Advances 8% In Q4

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled RMB217.88 million, or RMB3.61 per share. This was higher than RMB201.91 million, or RMB3.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to RMB687.00 million. This was up from RMB598.11 million last year.

51job Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): RMB217.88 Mln. vs. RMB201.91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -EPS (Q4): RMB3.61 vs. RMB3.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -Revenue (Q4): RMB687.00 Mln vs. RMB598.11 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.9%

