Erweiterte Funktionen



4imprint Group - Moving on up




28.02.22 10:14
Edison Investment Research

4imprint’s year-end trading update points to FY21 revenues of $787m, ahead of our expectation of $775m, up 41% on the prior year, after a strong Q4. PBT is indicated at the high end of the (wide) consensus range and we increase our estimate from $22.6m to $30.4m. Supply chain and inflation issues look set to continue, so margins will take longer to recover to the levels pre-COVID-19 pandemic, but the group has a degree of flexibility around substitution and pricing, which should mitigate the heaviest potential trading impact. 4imprint’s long-term growth record, strong cash generation and robust balance sheet underpin the premium rating.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Entdeckung - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
400% Uran Hot Stock nach 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,00 € 30,40 € 0,60 € +1,97% 28.02./12:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006640972 916232 36,40 € 25,60 €
Werte im Artikel
31,00 plus
+1,97%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 31,00 € +1,97%  08:20
Stuttgart 30,20 € -2,58%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen ins Lithium-Geschäft ein

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...