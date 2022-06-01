4iG - Consolidation, integration and synergies

In FY21 and H122, 4iG has consolidated its position in its Hungarian market through M&A, along with developing a regional telecoms presence. On a pro forma basis, telecoms now represents 78% of Q122 net revenues and 93% of EBITDA, with IT services making up the rest, underlining the change in focus of the business. 4iG is now the second-largest telecoms group in Hungary and a significant telecoms group in the Western Balkans (Albania and Montenegro), as well as being the largest IT systems integrator in Hungary. The only deal that is still pending is 4iG’s investment in Spacecom, the Israeli satellite company, where the group is awaiting regulatory clearance. The group reported Q122 net revenues of HUF48.9bn (a rise of 220% y-o-y), with EBITDA of HUF14.5bn and PAT of HUF2.2bn (a four-fold rise), declaring a dividend of HUF29 per share. Pro forma figures suggest FY22 EBITDA of at least HUF80bn, but the company is expecting to provide formal guidance for the year alongside its Q222 results. Net debt at 31 March 2022 stood at HUF453bn, implying an FY22 EV/EBITDA of 8.5x, with a medium-term net debt/EBITDA target of 4x. We expect to reinstate our forecasts following the Q222 results in August.