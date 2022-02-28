Erweiterte Funktionen


4iG - Another major building block falls into place




28.02.22 13:58
Edison Investment Research

4iG has announced it has reached an agreement with the Hungarian state on the acquisition of Antenna Hungária, the key building block for 4iG’s telecoms and space ambitions after its CarpathiaSat joint venture with Antenna Hungária in August 2020. 4iG will initially acquire a 71.6% controlling stake in Antenna Hungária through the injection of its assets, DIGI Group, Telenor Montenegro and Invitech, to create a leading domestic and regional telecoms/ICT group. The Hungarian state will hold the remaining 28.4% in Antenna Hungária. As part of the transaction process, the assets that 4iG has injected have been valued at HUF402bn, implying an equity value for Antenna Hungária at HUF561bn. The agreement also provides 4iG with the opportunity to increase its stake in Antenna Hungária up to 80% through the injection of further telecoms assets. The transaction is expected to close by mid-March.

