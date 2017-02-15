49 U.S. Army Helicopters Arrive In Europe To Reassure European Allies

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Forty-nine U.S. Army helicopters, as well as trucks and other support equipment from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, arrived in Europe this week to begin a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.





OAR was designed to reassure European allies in light of Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

The equipment arriving by ship in the Port of Bremerhaven, Germany, Feb. 11, included UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47F Chinook helicopters. An additional 20 helicopters are scheduled to arrive next week, said Army Command Sgt. Maj. Steven DiGeorgio, command sergeant major of the 10th CAB. The battalion departed from Fort Drum, New York in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM