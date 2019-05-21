Erweiterte Funktionen
DAH CHONG HONG HLD. - 49D AND JTI: EX DIVIDEND TODAY
21.05.19 07:56
Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name KYG521051063 JTI JU TENG INTL HLDGS HK1828040670 49D DAH CHONG HONG HLD.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2701 €
|0,2873 €
|-0,0172 €
|-5,99%
|21.05./08:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HK1828040670
|A0M2E2
|0,47 €
|0,27 €
Werte im Artikel
0,21
-0,52%
0,27
-5,99%
= Realtime
